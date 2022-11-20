JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 113,110 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,691,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $199,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $579,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,520 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,483,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.58.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

