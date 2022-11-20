JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 2,315,330 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,638,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315,330 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 10.32% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $203,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $48.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $60.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

