JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,905,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $204,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE PEAK opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

