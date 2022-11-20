JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 104,093 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $228,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1,147.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.27.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.