JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 185,148 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,099,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.17% of W. R. Berkley worth $211,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 62.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 239.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $76.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.