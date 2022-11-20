JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,187 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 6.03% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $222,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.95. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

