JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 245,667 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,594,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,667 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.20% of Raymond James worth $232,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raymond James Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average is $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.07. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

