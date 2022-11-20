JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 551,094 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,643,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 551,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.77% of Ralph Lauren worth $236,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 235,546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after purchasing an additional 437,147 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,127,000 after purchasing an additional 94,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RL shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Further Reading

