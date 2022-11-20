JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,432 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.41% of IDEX worth $193,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 126.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.44.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,826.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.58.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

