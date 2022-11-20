Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Head to Head Analysis

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) and Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Global Digital Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 9.36 -$28.10 million N/A N/A Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A $2.21 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Global Digital Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jupiter Wellness and Global Digital Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jupiter Wellness and Global Digital Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupiter Wellness -345.73% -199.01% -161.26% Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -968.99%

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing security and technology solutions. It develops Pilot Assisted Landing System, which generates a host of new applications through landing trajectory optimization that provides safety margin against weather related hazardous conditions, such as wind shear, wake turbulence, icing, and low ceilings and fog. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

