Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Noble Financial

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Noble Financial to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KELYA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

KELYA opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $639.08 million, a PE ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

