Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $818,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $225.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.56. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $315.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

