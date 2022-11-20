Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 28,769 First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,769 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of First Community at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Community by 31.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of First Community by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 109,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Community by 3.6% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 230,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCCO stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. First Community Co. has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $23.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $155.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. First Community’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

