Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 88,402 Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 88,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

MRSN stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.58). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.59% and a negative return on equity of 171.23%. The business had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

