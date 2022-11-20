Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,612,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,955 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 14.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,655,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 124,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,559.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

