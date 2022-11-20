Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 274.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rogers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers by 14.0% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Rogers Stock Performance

Rogers Company Profile

NYSE ROG opened at $100.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.62. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.80 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

