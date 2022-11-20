Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 652,067 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after acquiring an additional 487,338 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 149,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,438,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 66,927 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,142,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 55,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $2.24 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $177.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

