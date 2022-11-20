Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Capri by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Capri by 1,502.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 232,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 217,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Capri by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capri by 7.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Capri to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI opened at $52.58 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

