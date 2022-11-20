Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,017 First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 928 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,213 shares in the company, valued at $566,683.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 928 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $43,059.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,683.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Price Performance

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Bancorp from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

