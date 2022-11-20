Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 317 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,567,000 after purchasing an additional 985,739 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,949,000 after purchasing an additional 931,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after purchasing an additional 890,236 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $24,469,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $23,268,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

PB stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

