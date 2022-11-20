Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 353,248 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353,248 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Harsco worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Harsco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,311,000 after purchasing an additional 122,310 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Harsco by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,830,000 after buying an additional 100,290 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,738,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,519,000 after buying an additional 55,621 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after buying an additional 201,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE HSC opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harsco Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harsco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.