Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 430 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,509,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,410,000 after buying an additional 391,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in CF Industries by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,531,000 after buying an additional 330,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $101.34 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.25 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

