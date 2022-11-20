Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 59,026 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 59,026 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

