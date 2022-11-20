Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,710 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of comScore worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in comScore by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 275,939 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in comScore by 15.3% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 603,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 80,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in comScore during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in comScore by 12.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 38,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in comScore by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

In related news, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,157 shares in the company, valued at $814,232.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,157 shares in the company, valued at $814,232.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Paul Livek bought 167,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $348,391.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,566,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 243,403 shares of company stock worth $482,376. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

