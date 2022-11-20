Kenneth Earl Zinger Sells 25,658 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$76,204.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,470,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,810.60.
Kenneth Earl Zinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 22nd, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 10,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 5,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$13,150.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 7,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$18,550.00.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CEU opened at C$2.90 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.55. The stock has a market cap of C$739.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.44.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Featured Stories
