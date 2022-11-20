Kenneth Earl Zinger Sells 25,658 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$76,204.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,470,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,368,810.60.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 10,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 5,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.63 per share, with a total value of C$13,150.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 7,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.65 per share, with a total value of C$18,550.00.

Shares of CEU opened at C$2.90 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a one year low of C$1.72 and a one year high of C$3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.55. The stock has a market cap of C$739.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

