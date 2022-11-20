Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $166.03, but opened at $173.98. Keysight Technologies shares last traded at $171.64, with a volume of 5,639 shares changing hands.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.31.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

