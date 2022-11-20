Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT Lowered to GBX 210 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.59) to GBX 210 ($2.47) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KGFHY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kingfisher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered Kingfisher from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.17) to GBX 280 ($3.29) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Kingfisher from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $288.33.

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.58%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

