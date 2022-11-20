Kinovo (LON:KINO) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.43) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.42). Approximately 177,661 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 167,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.37).

Kinovo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £22.37 million and a P/E ratio of 900.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kinovo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.