Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,637,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570,727 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $114,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.94 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -151.72%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.