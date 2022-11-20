LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Increases Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Price Target to $9.00

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMPX. Raymond James upped their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $557.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52. Compass Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.85.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
