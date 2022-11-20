Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Lam Research by 7.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 28.8% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $456.70 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $397.47 and a 200-day moving average of $441.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

