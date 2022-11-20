Leafly (LFLY) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) is one of 418 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Leafly to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Leafly shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leafly and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leafly $43.04 million -$5.70 million 11.00 Leafly Competitors $1.82 billion $285.24 million -8.38

Volatility & Risk

Leafly’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Leafly has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly’s peers have a beta of -8.57, meaning that their average stock price is 957% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leafly and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafly 12.03% N/A -35.79% Leafly Competitors -60.47% -68.96% -9.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Leafly and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafly 0 1 2 0 2.67 Leafly Competitors 1777 11839 25084 559 2.62

Leafly presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 632.32%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 44.22%. Given Leafly’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leafly is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Leafly beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Leafly Company Profile

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

