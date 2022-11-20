Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Leap Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Leap Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leap Therapeutics

Shares of LPTX opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.61. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,595,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 74,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 137,159 shares during the period. M28 Capital Management LP increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 2,664,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,400 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Leap Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 825,179 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

About Leap Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

Featured Stories

