Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LTH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $23.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Time Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,648,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 342,958 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

