Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LNC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Lincoln National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Lincoln National Trading Up 4.4 %

LNC stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $76.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

