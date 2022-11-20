LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CTO Sells $162,183.84 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $162,183.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 112,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mohsin Hussain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LiveRamp alerts:

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of LiveRamp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20.

LiveRamp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $54.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several research firms recently commented on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.