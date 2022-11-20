Lowe’s Companies’ (LOW) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $300.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LOW. Cowen began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $209.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.68 and its 200 day moving average is $192.45. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

