Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) PT Lowered to $9.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LVLU. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.64.

NASDAQ LVLU opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a market cap of $189.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

