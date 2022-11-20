Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 182,674 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 2,441.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,674 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,679,000 after purchasing an additional 637,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

SM opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

