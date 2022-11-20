Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,322 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 15,251 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 206.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.16.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

