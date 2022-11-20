Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 812,278 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 639,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 486,359 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 1st quarter worth $12,341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,503,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 292,446 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.38. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $32.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

