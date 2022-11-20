Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.36 Million Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,190 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.13% of UMB Financial worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 428.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UMB Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $195,166.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,430,493.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,389 shares of company stock valued at $356,902. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMB Financial Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

UMBF opened at $84.86 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $77.48 and a one year high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

