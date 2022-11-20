Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.44 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,244 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 68,674 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEA by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,223 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in SEA by 30.2% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 27,042 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 0.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 297,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $19,899,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 140.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 16.4% in the second quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 493,139 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,971,000 after buying an additional 69,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SEA Price Performance

SE opened at $56.94 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $317.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $66.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEA Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. China Renaissance dropped their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on SEA from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.27.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

