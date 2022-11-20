Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,472 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 254,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

