Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,502 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGAU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,834,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,241,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,261,000 after acquiring an additional 313,306 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,381 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,877,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after acquiring an additional 195,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CGAU opened at $5.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.63%.

CGAU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

