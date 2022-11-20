Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 24.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 513,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.39 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTG. M Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

