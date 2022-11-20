Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331,349 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,653,000 after buying an additional 335,045 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,827,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 33.6% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,671,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 420,534 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BHC stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

