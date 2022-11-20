Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.