Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 134,961 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,961 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2,442.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 7,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 64.8% during the second quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.1 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,977 shares of company stock worth $8,998,814. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

