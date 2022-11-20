Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 426,370 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 921,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 426,370 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.50% of Eldorado Gold worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $894,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 123,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,512,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,742 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NYSE:EGO opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

